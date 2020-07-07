Wilton board reviews affordable housing plan

WILTON — A proposal for 17 rental apartments — a mix of affordable and market rate — to be built at 3 Hubbard Road in Wilton Center, is under review by the Village District Design Advisory Committee.

Serving in an advisory capacity, the committee reviews development proposals in “Village Districts,” such as Wilton Center.

Under the scope of the committee’s review is the design and placement of the apartment building, the maintenance of public views, paving materials and placement of public roadways, signs and other elements that maintain and protect the unique character of the designated village district.

The apartment building would be built behind The IVE at Wilton Center apartments (formerly Wilton Arms) at 3 Hubbard Road. The applicant for the project is 3 Hubbard Road, LLC, which lists James L. Kleiber of Wilton as its principal member.

The new building’s “connectivity” is a main concern for committee member Laura Parese. “Things like pedestrian connectivity are central to the committee’s review in order to better the village district,” she said at a meeting on July 2.

The committee is reviewing four items in the proposal:

1. Sidewalks and connection to the street: The committee would like to see a means for pedestrians to get to Wilton Center. It suggested constructing stairs to connect the new building to existing apartments as well as a daycare center.

2. Brick veneer expansion: The committee would like to see brick veneer, which is proposed for the front base of the building, expanded to wrap around the entire base of the building.

3. Covered entrances: The committee has asked for changes on two covered entrances and removal/change of pediments on them.

4. View of retaining wall: Apartment residents on the side of the building closest to Old Ridgefield Road would have a view of a concrete retaining wall under the plan. The committee would like there to be texture to the wall or possible ivy plantings for a more acceptable view.

The committee was fine with a request by the applicant to have blue-colored doors at the entrances.

After its review, the committee will give its recommendations to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The applicant is applying for development of the property under statute 8-30g, as an affordable housing project.

Sitting on one and a quarter acres, the new building would measure 39 and a-half feet tall and include 14 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments encompassing 20,000 square feet. Thirty percent of the apartments would be affordable.

According to the application, 15 percent — two apartments — would be offered for rent to families whose income is less than 60 percent of the area or statewide median income, whichever is less. Fifteen percent — three apartments — would be offered to families whose income is less than or equal to 80 percent of the area or statewide median income, whichever is less.

