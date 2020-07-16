Wilton board approves tax deferral extension, paving transfer

WILTON — The deadline to apply for Wilton’s Coronavirus Property Tax Deferral program has been extended. On Wednesday, July 15, the Board of Selectmen voted to extend the deadline to July 31.

The tax deferment program is open to all qualified residents, nonprofits and businesses, including landlords. To qualify, taxpayers must attest that their income has decreased by at least 20 percent due to COVID-19 and since April have been furloughed without pay, had hours reduced or been unemployed.

Business and nonprofit taxpayers must have a 30-percent decrease in revenue in the April-to-June 2020 period versus the same period in 2019. There are special provisions related to landlords.

The program allows eligible taxpayers a deferment by 90 days of any taxes on real property, personal property or motor vehicles, or municipal water, sewer and electric rates, charges or assessments.

Initially, the program had an application deadline of June 15. But since that date, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said she heard from approximately six people who wanted to file, but didn’t know about the deadline.

Visit the Tax Collector’s page at wiltonct.org for more information.

Other business

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved allocating any additional FY2020 budget savings to road paving work still being completed under the FY2020 budget.

The board also approved tentative collective bargaining agreements with AFSCME (town hall) and fire department employees.

A discussion about the possible settlement of the Lowthert lawsuit was tabled. Vanderslice said the board did not discuss the matter in an earlier executive session so there was nothing further to discuss during the meeting.

The lawsuit was initiated in November 2015 by Wilton residents Marissa and Christopher Lowthert on behalf of two of their children who were students at Miller-Driscoll School. It alleges the children were injured after being subjected to wet building conditions, mold, poor indoor air quality, high carbon dioxide and poor ventilation at the school.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the Wilton Board of Education; Gary Richards, who was superintendent of schools at the time; former principal Cheryl-Jensen-Gerner; Ken Post, former operations director for the school district; and former First Selectman Bill Brennan.

