Wilton bids farewell to summer with carnival at school
Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Miller-Driscoll PTA presented its fall carnival last weekend at the school at 217 Wolfpit Road. The carnival was sponsored by Create Learning Center.
Kids had their faces painted, families had their pick of refreshments from Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza and Bubble and Brew, games of chance were played. And then, of course, there were the rides.
