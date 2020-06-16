Wilton begins Phase 2 reopening

WILTON — This week, the town of Wilton is entering Phase 2 with the reopening of a number of town facilities and programs.

The town is following Governor Ned Lamont’s Executive Orders and safety guidelines as set forth by the state. Those guidelines include the use of face coverings or masks, reduced capacity, restriction on the size of gatherings, and physical distancing.

Town buildings and services

Wilton Town Hall, Town Hall Annex, and Fire Headquarters/Fire Station II are in operation and performing town services, however, the buildings remain closed to the public at this time.

Hours of operation and services can be found in the full reopening plan on the town’s website.

Police Headquarters is in operation 24/7. Public access is limited to the lobby or by appointment only.

Transfer Station hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Vehicle permit and fee tickets are available from the Town Clerk and are required. Household, bulky waste, electronics and appliances accepted during normal business hours.

Comstock Community Center is closed to non-campers. Services are available by email and by phone during normal business hours.

Comstock Senior Center is currently closed.

Food Pantry is open to clients and staff on Monday and Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Donation Drop Off: Bin located in the Comstock Community Center parking lot.

Recreational facilities

As of June 17, all town playing fields, including Lilly Turf Field and the Stadium track, will be open for non-team play. There will be no town provided benches, goals or nets. Bleachers and dugouts remain closed.

As of June 17, tennis courts at Wilton High School/Route 7 will be open for walk-on, non-team play, using USTA Coronavirus rules of play. Current reservations will be honored through June 21.

As of June 17, town and school basketball courts will be open for summer camp use only. As of July 6, the courts will be open for public use except when used by summer camp. Restriction: Comstock courts will be closed to the public during summer camp hours.

As of June 20, Merwin Meadows will be open to Wilton residents only at no cost. There will be no lifeguards in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Swimming is done at your own risk. In addition, there will be no bathhouse, no pavilion, no benches, no picnic tables, no grills, no playground. Face covering is required if unable to maintain six-feet distance from others and medical condition allows, or if not under 2 years old.

As of July 6, all basketball courts will be open for non-team play.

Playgrounds remain closed.

Town hiking trails remain open. Face covering is required if unable to maintain six-feet distance from others and medical condition allows while walking/hiking/running/biking.

