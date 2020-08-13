Wilton battery innovator is core of NY energy storage demo

Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud, CEO and Founder of Cadenza Innovation, LLC of Wilton (shown in this 2017 photo), is delivering a featured presentation about climate change and energy storage at the virtual 10th Annual Capture the Energy Conference and Expo. Cadenza’s “supercell” lithium-ion battery technology has just achieved compliance with one of the world’s most rigorous safety evaluations, UL9540A. less Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud, CEO and Founder of Cadenza Innovation, LLC of Wilton (shown in this 2017 photo), is delivering a featured presentation about climate change and energy storage at the virtual 10th ... more Photo: File Photo Photo: File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton battery innovator is core of NY energy storage demo 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Addressing the global demand for batteries that don’t catch on fire, Wilton-based Cadenza Innovation announced its patented “supercell” lithium-ion battery technology has just achieved compliance with one of the world’s most rigorous safety evaluations, UL9540A.

The test method verifies that Cadenza’s battery architecture stops the kinds of failures that proved to be key factors in battery fires and explosions in Arizona, South Korea and elsewhere, the company said. In those cases, failure analyses in public reports point to battery-initiated fire propagation.

Due in large part to its cost-effective safety features, Cadenza’s supercell will be the core of an energy storage demo at the White Plains headquarters of the New York Power Authority (NYPA) — the largest state public power utility in the United States.

Energy storage systems provide a range of services to generate revenue, create savings, and improve electricity resiliency.

The demo goes live this fall and will help New York state further its clean energy goals of achieving 70-percent renewable energy by 2030.

“NYPA is pleased to collaborate with Cadenza Innovation in testing and evaluating this promising battery technology, which could be a real game changer in the promotion of safety and cost savings as more renewable resources are integrated into our energy supply,” said NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones.

Cadenza Founder/CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud is delivering a featured presentation about climate change and energy storage for NY-BEST’s (The New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium) 10th Annual Capture the Energy Conference and Expo, which is taking place virtually.

Cadenza Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents. It is headquartered in Wilton and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds and private investors. For more information, visit cadenzainnovation.com.