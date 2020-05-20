Wilton baseball and softball fields reopen

WILTON — Families will have more recreational opportunities as the town reopens the Wilton High School varsity baseball and varsity softball fields on Thursday, May 21.

As with the opening of the tennis courts and Fujitani Field, use will be limited and subject to social distancing requirements.

Both fields will be open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., by reservation only. Use is limited to families with no more than five people per field. No team practices or private lessons by non-family members are allowed. The batting cages and dugouts are off-limits.

Bicycles, scooters and pets are prohibited. Field monitors will instruct people entering and exiting the fields. There are no bathrooms or water fountains. Socializing afterwards on the field or in the parking lot is not allowed.

Families may sign up for one-hour blocks of time 24 hours in advance through the Wilton Parks and Recreation website. Those who cannot access the website may email Kregg Zulkeski at kregg.zuleski@wiltonct.org. No walk-ups will be allowed.

The junior varsity and all other baseball and softball fields remain closed.

For more information, call Director of Parks and Recreation Steve Pierce at 203-834-6234 or email steve.pierce@wiltonct.org.