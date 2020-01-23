https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-banker-rings-stock-exchange-bell-14998698.php
Wilton banker rings stock exchange bell
Photo: Courtney Crow / NYSE
The New York Stock Exchange welcomed the Consumer Bankers Association in celebration of its centennial on Jan. 15.
Wilton resident Nitin Mhatre, executive vice president, head of Community Banking at Webster Bank, center, rang the stock exchange’s closing bell. Mhatre, who serves as board chair of the Consumer Bankers Association was joined by members of the CBA Board of Directors and several of the association’s committee chairs and vice chairs.
