Wilton banker rings stock exchange bell

Wilton resident Nitin Mhatre, executive vice president, head of Community Banking at Webster Bank, center, rings the New York Stock Exchange’s closing bell on Jan. 15, 2020. Wilton resident Nitin Mhatre, executive vice president, head of Community Banking at Webster Bank, center, rings the New York Stock Exchange’s closing bell on Jan. 15, 2020. Photo: Courtney Crow / NYSE Photo: Courtney Crow / NYSE Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton banker rings stock exchange bell 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The New York Stock Exchange welcomed the Consumer Bankers Association in celebration of its centennial on Jan. 15.

Wilton resident Nitin Mhatre, executive vice president, head of Community Banking at Webster Bank, center, rang the stock exchange’s closing bell. Mhatre, who serves as board chair of the Consumer Bankers Association was joined by members of the CBA Board of Directors and several of the association’s committee chairs and vice chairs.