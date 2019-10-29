Wilton awarded Sustainable CT certification

Rohan Sardana, 6, of Wilton tries out a push mower from MowGreen.com during the Wilton Go Green 2nd Annual Zero Waste Faire on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Wilton High School Field House.

The town of Wilton has been awarded Sustainable CT Bronze certification.

Sustainable CT is a statewide initiative that inspires and supports communities in becoming more efficient, resilient, and inclusive.

In its application, Wilton demonstrated achievements in the nine required sustainable impact areas ranging from natural resources, efficient buildings and clean transportation.

Wilton’s successfully completed actions included Norwalk River restoration, the schools’ zero waste program, parks and grounds’ green grounds program and its renewable energy program.

“Wilton has been and will continue to be a leader in sustainability,” First Selectwoman Vanderslice said in a press release. “We appreciate this recognition of our community wide efforts.”

Calling the town’s appication a “true team effort,” Vanderslice commended people who worked on it, starting with former Wilton Energy Commission (WEC) Chair Debra Thompson-Van and WEC member Kevin Gardiner who spearheaded the process.

“Much thanks also go to the following residents and town employees who assisted with the application: Jackie Algon, Anna Marie Bilella, Chris Burney, Mike Conklin, Lori Fusco, Patrice Gillespie, Sarah Gioffre, Dana Gips, Eileen Griffen, David Heiden, Glenn Hemmerle, Rudolf Hoefling, Richard Hubli, Doug Katz, Deb McFadden, Nicole Johnson-Murphy, Steve Pierce, Tammy Thornton and Peter Wrampe,” Vanderslice said.

Certification lasts three years, with the state’s first cohort of municipalities certified in 2018. Collectively, 47 municipalities have earned Sustainable CT certification.

“Congratulations to our 2019 certified Sustainable CT communities,” said Lynn Stoddard, Executive Director of the Institute for Sustainable Energy at Eastern Connecticut StateUniversity, which administers the program. “We are inspired by your leadership and eager to share your accomplishments in building efficient, thriving, and resilient communities.”

Sustainable CT is philanthropically funded, with strong support from its three founding funders: the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation, the Common Sense Fund, and the Smart Seed Fund.

Wilton and other certified communities will also be recognized on Dec. 3 at the Annual Convention of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.