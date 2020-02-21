Wilton atudent wins statewide art award

WILTON — Wooster School’s Wiltonian Lindsey Jarrett, a member of the Wooster School class of 2021, received honors in the 2020 Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards. Lindsey received a Silver Key for her piece, “French Renaissance Clock Corset,” in the fashion category.

The 30th annual Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards is the largest juried student art exhibition in the state. It is a high-level exhibition. As an affiliate of the National Scholastic Art Awards and The Alliance For Young Artists and Writers, the Connecticut region continues an annual tradition established in 1927. This national program was originated to honor the creative efforts of seventh- to 12-grade students in public, private and parochial schools. It is now the largest and most senior program of its type in the country.

“Celebrating the Creative Spirit of Connecticut Youth” is the theme of this exhibition. Many artists, university faculty and professionals in the field have participated to review and selected the finest student art works in many art media categories from approximately 3,000 Connecticut student entries from about 150 public, private, and home schools, and other educational art programs.

Nearly 620 works were accepted for exhibit at the University of Hartford. From that accepted number, there were 187 Gold Key awards, 207 Silver Keys, and 213 honorable mention awards granted.

Lindsey’s work was featured in the exhibition at Silpe Gallery in Taub Hall at the Hartford Art School from January 12 to 31.