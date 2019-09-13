Wilton attorney discusses wills, probate and estate planning

Attorney Christine Tenore, of the firm Eliovson and Tenore, will present an open round-table discussion regarding estate planning, probate and estate administration on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 1:30 p.m., at the Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road.

She will review estate planning documents, the probate process, explain the consequences of not having a will and avoiding probate, etc.

She will also explore the importance of the titling of your assets and how it integrates with your estate plan. Attendees are invited to bring their questions for a mutually beneficial discussion. There is no charge.