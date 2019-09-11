Wilton athletes invite community to ‘Stuff the Bus’

Wilton High School varsity cheerleaders and football players will hold their annual Stuff the Bus collection for Wilton’s food pantry on Friday, Sept. 20, in the lower parking lot at Cider Mill School on School Road.

This year, the food pantry is requesting donations of paper goods, detergents, personal care, and dry goods such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, body soap, hand soap, feminine hygiene products, dishwashing liquid, paper towels, toilet paper, etc.

No food items are being collected.

Donations may be dropped off beginning at 5 p.m. until the end of the game between the Warriors and Brien McMahon High School.