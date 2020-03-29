Wilton assisted-living resident tests positive for coronoavirus

WILTON — A resident at The Greens at Cannondale has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent Saturday. The test result was confirmed on March 26. The resident has been taken to the hospital, although the email did not say which one.

Before being taken to the hospital, the resident was isolated in their room after presenting with symptoms. They were seen by a doctor and treated as advised by the Wilton Health Department.

“From the onset of symptoms, this resident only had ‘intimate’ contact with the staff caring for him/her,” a letter signed by Ronald Bucci, The Greens senior executive director, and Wilton Meadows Administrator Ellen Casey said. “ Even though this resident’s staff members were wearing PPE [personal protective equipment], we have, as an added precaution, removed all the staff from our schedule who were in close contact.”

At-risk staff or hospitalized residents will not return to The Greens until the Wilton and state health departments say it is safe to do so, the letter said.

According to the letter, all residents and staff at The Greens and Wilton Meadows, the nursing home on the same campus, are monitored daily for any signs of infection and no other residents are suspected of having COVID-19.

As part of its safety protocol instituted earlier this month, visitation to both facilities has been limited to essential caregivers. The buildings are cleaned regularly with EPA-approved cleaning agents recommended by the CDC to kill coronaviruses.

In addition, residents take their meals in their rooms, and any social activities adhere to strict six-foot distancing. Residents are driven only to medically necessary appointments.

At this time, The Greens is not accepting any new assisted-living residents and Wilton Meadows admissions are allowed only after screening and mandatory 14-day quarantining after moving in.

The Greens and Wilton Meadows have weekly “town hall” type sessions each Tuesday at 2 and 6 p.m. The phone number to call in is 475 277 2700. The access code is 922537.