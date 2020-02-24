Wilton arts groups win grants

WILTON — State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) has announced that two organizations in Wilton have received grants through the Connecticut Arts Endowment Fund.

Music on the Hill will receive $1,344 and Weir Farm Art Center will receive $500.

They were chosen for their contributions to local arts and culture.

“Wilton has a history of impressive and awe-inspiring arts organizations, and I’m so happy the state chose to recognize them,” Haskell said in a press release. “I’m grateful to the Arts Endowment Fund and Department of Economic and Community Development for supporting our community.”