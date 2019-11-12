Wilton artists open studios for a weekend

Wilton artist Leslie Concannon will be among those participating in the Annual Open Studios presented by the Wilson Avenue Loft Artists from Nov. 15-17. Wilton artist Leslie Concannon will be among those participating in the Annual Open Studios presented by the Wilson Avenue Loft Artists from Nov. 15-17. Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Wilton artists open studios for a weekend 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Wilton artists Nancy McTague-Stock, Ruth Ipe, and Leslie Concannon will be among those participating in the Annual Open Studios presented by the Wilson Avenue Loft Artists. This popular weekend for art lovers takes place Nov. 15-17, at the studios at 225 Wilson Avenue in Norwalk.

The event opens from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening and continues on Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. On display will be the work of 15 artists, most from Fairfield County.

This year’s theme is “Visual Conversations,” according to McTague-Stock, who is co-chair of the event, which, she said, is “something we all have on a daily basis —often subconsciously. We may reflect on things we pass in the street, on a train, in a car or hiking on a nature trail, as images can fuel our internal thoughts.”

Her work in this exhibition is black and white, removing the distraction of color and enabling the focus to remain on hues, shape and form.

Ipe creates art using acrylic painted paper as collage on wooden panels.“With their sharp edges and flat colors cut out with scissors, they speak to the quilting tradition which has been in my family for generations,” she said.

Concannon captures on canvas colorful landscapes which speak to a specific time and moment when she is intrigued by the lighting.

The exhibition was curated by Patricia Miranda, an artist, educator and curator, who uses interdisciplinary projects to make connections between art, science, history and culture. She is founder of MAPspace, a project space in Port Chester, N.Y., where she founded a Collaborative Workshop Residency program, and was part of a yearlong National Endowment for the Arts grant working with homeless youth. She has been awarded numerous residencies, including Weir Farm and the Vermont Studio Center.

A portion of proceeds from artwork sales will be donated to the Grace Shanley Memorial Fund for Norwalk High School students.

The entrance to 225 Wilson Avenue is off Ely Avenue, just before the intersection with Wilson Avenue, with parking and entrance at the rear of the building. Elevator access is available for the second-story studios.