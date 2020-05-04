Wilton artists invited to show online

ROWAYTON — The Rowayton Arts Center has put out a call for artists for two upcoming virtual shows.

The first is the Shutdown Throwdown 2020, with a theme that focuses on how as humans, we have the ability to meet with great adversity and find a silver lining. Entries will be accepted through May 8, and the show will run online through June 30. There is a $100 cash prize for best in show.

“As artists, we have the ability to transform adversity into a source of motivation and inspiration for our work,” the invitation says. “Whether you are spending this ‘shutdown’ reflecting, introspecting, or appreciating simple things that suddenly seem sweeter, we want to know how it is informing your art. Creativity helps us all to heal, grow and have a little fun on the way.”

Categories include oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor, mixed media, color photography, black and white photography, sculpture, printmaking, pastels or drawing. All art entered is accepted to the show and will be uploaded to the center’s online gallery every few days as received. Submit pieces at http://rowaytonarts.org/entries.

Complete information is available at rowaytonarts.org.

The second show is Focus Under Forty 2020. It is open to all artists between the ages of 16 and 39 years old. Categories include oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor, mixed media, color photography, black and white photography, sculpture, printmaking, pastels or drawing.

The show will run from June 14 to July 5.

“Focus Under Forty” is currently planned as an online show. If the Rowayton Arts Center is allowed to reopen by June 1, the staff will make every attempt to hold this exhibition in the gallery.

Submit pieces for consideration at http://rowaytonarts.org/entries. The deadline is May 22 and accepted artists will be notified by May 27.