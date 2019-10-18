Wilton artist is ‘best in show’

Nancy Woodward won best in show with her digital photograph Wishes at the Rowayton Arts Center on Oct. 13.

Wilton artist Nancy Woodward of Wilton won best in show at the Autumn Juried Show, now on view at the Rowayton Arts Center. Her digital photograph Wishes, was chosen from more than 350 submissions by 83 artists. Winners were announced at the show’s opening on Oct. 13. The show runs through Nov. 9.

Dawn Dahl, also of Wilton, received an honorable mention, traditional medium, for her oil painting, Monarch.

The all-medium show was judged by Katerina Lanfranco, who teaches studio art at Parsons, The New School and Hunter College, CUNY.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.