Wilton architecture could come under review

The Architecture Review Board would advise town officials on proposed architectural plans for new buildings. The Architecture Review Board would advise town officials on proposed architectural plans for new buildings. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton architecture could come under review 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The community is invited to comment on a proposed amendment to Wilton’s zoning regulations at a public hearing on Monday, July 22, preceding a regular meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission. The hearing will begin at 7:15 p.m. in Room A of the town hall annex.

The amendment would establish an Architectural Review Board and a pre-application architectural review process.

The board would advise town officials as to the adequacy and appropriateness of architectural plans for new commercial and other buildings as well as exterior alterations. The goal is to ensure a site plan and arrangement of facilities are in harmony with adjoining uses of land in a design area.

Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Scott Lawrence told the Board of Selectmen last month the town needs such a board in order to improve the application process, set expectations early on, and reduce costs. Other towns with similar boards include Westport, Ridgefield and Darien.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is the applicant and drafted the proposed regulation, a copy of which is posted on the Town website as application REG#19378 at https://bit.ly/2XYRmrN.

The public may comment on the proposed regulation in person at the hearing or by writing via the commission’s website at wiltonct.org/user/203/contact or by mail to the Planning and Zoning Department, 238 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897. Written comments should be received by 4 p.m. on July 22.