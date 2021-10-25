Wilton architecture, design boards to become full-time governing body

WILTON — The town’s Architectural Review Board and Village District Design Advisory Committee were originally set to disband in November. But after reconsideration by the Planning and Zoning Commission, Town Planner Michael Wrinn announced last week that the six-person governing bodies will operate as a single full-time entity and its members will serve terms.
Wrinn told the Board of Selectmen that the town will be nixing the previously agreed upon “sunset provision,” or statute that sets a date that an agency, entity, law or group expires. Prior to this year, the ARB and Village Design Advisory Committee were subject to that statute and both would have dissolved on Nov. 5.