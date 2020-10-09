Wilton announces second round of free food boxes

There will be a second round of Farmers-to-Families food box distribution in Wilton on Oct. 13. There will be a second round of Farmers-to-Families food box distribution in Wilton on Oct. 13. Photo: USDA Photo Photo: USDA Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton announces second round of free food boxes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — A second distribution of free food boxes will be held in Wilton on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The boxes will include include fresh produce, meat and milk, and are available to Wilton residents in need.

The boxes will be distributed through a drive-thru in the front loop of the Comstock Community Center at 180 School Road.

A town employee will put the box of food in the car, either through an open window or in the trunk, to maximize safety and confidentiality.

The pick-up time for the food boxes on Tuesday has not yet been announced, as the town is awaiting instructions from the distribution center, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

Residents are advised to call the Social Services Department at 203-834-6238 on Monday afternoon, Oct. 12, to receive the time of the food distribution.

About 100 boxes were distributed to Wilton residents in the first round on Oct. 6.

The food boxes are part of the USDA Farmers-to Families Food Boxes Program. Police Chief John Lynch and Social Services Director Sarah Heath coordinated with state and regional officials to bring the program to Wilton.