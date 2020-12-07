Wilton announces ‘Eat Local, Shop Local, and Win Local’

Those who shop and dine locally in Wilton are eligible to win prizes. Those who shop and dine locally in Wilton are eligible to win prizes. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton announces ‘Eat Local, Shop Local, and Win Local’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The town of Wilton is sponsoring two holiday campaigns from Tuesday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 20, to benefit restaurants and retailers in the town.

Participants need to order at least $15 at a restaurant in the town, take a picture of the receipt from their meal or a selfie of themselves with their order and email it to sarah.gioffre@wiltonct.org. Gioffre is the coordinator of community affairs for the town.

Only one submission is requested to be submitted per day per campaign. Four winners will be drawn each week. There will be eight winners throughout the campaigns. Winners will then receive a $25 gift certificate in the mail to a retail shop in the town. Contact Gioffre for more information.