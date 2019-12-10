Wilton ambulance corps serves dinner

Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps president John Miscioscia calls out a raffle winner at a dinner presented by the corps at Ogden House.

Last month, the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corp sponsored and served dinner to the residents of Ogden House.

The ambulance corps has responded to over 50 calls so far this year at Ogden House, which is a U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development facility for elderly and certain non-elderly disabled or handicapped residents.

Eight corps members served salad, bread, chicken parmigiana, ziti and dessert to approximately 40 residents. The corps also sponsored a free raffle where five resident won gift cards to Stop & Shop.

Corps president, John Miscioscia, also spoke to the residents on the importance of filling out and having handy their File of Life packets.

“It was wonderful to have the opportunity to connect and give back to these residents in a relaxed casual environment vs. what we are typically accustomed to in the back of an ambulance during a medical emergency,” said ambulance corps vice president Brian McDermott. “The event was a success and we are already talking about doing the same with some of the other facilities in town where our services are often needed.”