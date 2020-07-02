Wilton ambulance corps bestows awards

WILTON — During a virtual annual meeting on June 17, the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps bestowed a number of 2020 awards on its members.

For years of service:

Drew Kennedy — 5 years.

Kailtyn Fitzpatrick — 5 years.

Mark Hulber — 5 years.

Brian McDermott — 5 years.

Mary Karagianes (Navarro) — 5 years.

Members of the 500 Club have put in 500 or more hours of shift time:

John Miscioscia.

Elana Everett.

Pete Vogric.

Kevin Kelly.

John Myers.

Scholarships were awarded to:

Elena Everett (Boston University, pre-med).

Victoria Koenigsberger (Brown, pre-med).

Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick (University of Bridgeport, Penn.).

Caroline Hess (Colgate pre-med).

Sarah Scheck (Pittsburgh, Biological Sciences).

Paul Martines (USC, Human Biology).

Teagan Sullivan (Villanova, Nursing).

Fairchild Award

Elana Everett was awarded the Fairchild Scholarship Award, which is given to a member who has gone “above and beyond” in the past year.

A full-time college student at Boston University, Everett still managed to work over 500 shift hours. Only four other members who don’t attend school achieved that level of service.

“Elana brings to her shifts the willingness to learn and teach the newer members,” said corps President John Miscioscia. “She also brings a positive attitude to her shifts and always has suggestions for improvement.”

The award was created four years ago to honor the memory of Russell Fairchild. John Fairchild, Russell’s son, who was a local plumber, would do small plumbing jobs for which he did not charge, asking customers instead to donate money to the ambulance corps in his father’s name.

Sadly, John died in 2018 and the name of the award now honors both Russell and John.