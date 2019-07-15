Wilton ambulance calls are climbing

With 705 calls answered for the first half of this year, the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps is on track to to complete 1,422 calls by the end of 2019, according to a post on its Facebook page. That would be a 1.35 percent increase over last year.

And the numbers are only expected to climb with the new Sunrise Assisted Living facility opening soon on Route 7.

Friday was the busiest day of the week with 119 calls, while Sunday was the slowest with 91 calls.

More than a third of the calls — 38 percent — were to assisted living and senior living facilities, followed closely by private homes — 37 percent.

More than half the calls — 56 percent — were medical; 31 percent were trauma calls.

The ambulance brought patients to the hospital on 79 percent of calls it answered.

The average length of time it took the ambulance to arrive at a call was 50 minutes and 25 seconds.

For more statistics, visit the corps’ Facebook page.