Wilton air quality lawsuit remains unresolved

Announcement of a possible settlement of the Lowthert lawsuit against the Wilton Board of Education has been put on hold.

Discussion of the lawsuit was on the agenda at the tri-board meeting of the Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Board of Finance on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The agenda listed an executive session to discuss the Lowthert litigation followed by “discussion and possible action” on a proposed settlement.

However, at the outset of the meeting, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said the issue would not be discussed. “If there is anyone from the public that is here just for item [C] we will not be having that discussion this evening,” she said.

Asked after the meeting if there would be a further announcement or discussion at an upcoming meeting, Vanderslice responded, “No comment.”

The lawsuit was initiated in November 2015, and was brought by Wilton residents Marissa and Christopher Lowthert on behalf of two of their children who were students at Miller-Driscoll School.

It alleges the children were injured after being subjected to wet building conditions, mold, poor indoor air quality, high carbon dioxide and poor ventilation at the school.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the Wilton Board of Education; Gary Richards, who was superintendent of schools at the time; former principal Cheryl-Jensen-Gerner; Ken Post, former operations director for the school district; and former First Selectman Bill Brennan.

