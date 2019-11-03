Wilton air quality lawsuit nears trial date

Unless it is settled before then, a lawsuit against Wilton regarding air quality at Miller-Driscoll School will begin jury selection on Nov. 13.

The lawsuit, initiated in November 2015, is brought by Wilton residents Marissa and Christopher Lowthert on behalf of two of their children who were students at Miller-Driscoll. It alleges the children were injured after being subjected to wet building conditions, mold, poor indoor air quality, high carbon dioxide and poor ventilation at the school.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the Wilton Board of Education; Gary Richards, who was superintendent of schools at the time; former principal Cheryl-Jensen-Gerner; Ken Post, former operations director for the school district; and former First Selectman Bill Brennan.

Jury selection is expected to take three to five days. The target date for the introduction of evidence is Dec. 3 and the trial is expected to take eight to 16 days.

There are 64 people on the plaintiffs’ witness list including First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Facilities Director Chris Burney, Board of Finance Chair Jeff Rutishauser; and Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith.

There are 46 people on the defendants’ witness list, including Vanderslice, Burney, and Smith.

The Lowtherts are being represented by Michael C. Harrington and Elizabeth Smith of Ford Harrison, LLP of Hartford.

The defendants are being represented by Thomas Gerarde and Kristan M. Maccini of Howd & Ludorf of Hartford.