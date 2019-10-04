Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: Sunila Kapur

Sunila Kapur Sunila Kapur Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: Sunila Kapur 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Sunila Kapur

Democrat

Zoning Board of Appeals candidate

Wilton

Age: 80

Incumbent: No

Current job: Realtor

Education: Bachelor of Education from Lady Irwin College, New Delhi, India

The most important issue in this election: Try for lowering taxes so Wilton is competitive with other towns and seniors can stay in the town and real estate prices are not affected. Not have too much building. Keep budget in check as too much is being spent for renovations on town buildings. Attract businesses to come to Wilton.

Other issues: Roads to be maintained, power lines to stay clear of trees to reduce power cuts.

Family: Have two grown children. Daughter married has one son going to Brown for college lives in Atlanta. Son lives in Stamford. Both graduated from Wilton High School and later graduated from Columbia University, NY.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Encore Club, in charge of the international division. Member of Board of Realtors.