Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: Libby Bufano

Libby Bufano

Republican

Zoning Board of Appeals candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Retired business owner

Education: Not answered

The most important issue in this election: I am a retired travel agent and have owned my own agency located in the area. I am very interested in Zoning and how it effects the Town of Wilton. I believe my years of experience on the ZBA and as a business owner allow me to have a unique perspective. I have the ability to review each case and apply applicable zoning laws. It is an honor to serve the Town of Wilton

Other issues: My tenure on the Zoning Board of Appeals has allowed me to fully grasp the meaning of hardships and the unique topographical situations applicants present. I have been on the Board for many complicated cases and have acted in a most professional manner. I am FOIA trained and seek to be fair in all situations.

Family: I am married to my husband Vince, a retired healthcare executive. We have made Wilton our home for over 40 years. We have four children. All have attended Wilton schools. Two are currently living in Wilton, one in Easton, CT, and my son and his family in Alexandria, VA. I also have six grandchildren that I am extremely proud of.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I have served as the Treasurer of the Wilton Miller School PTA. I also held the position of Treasurer of the Wilton Republican Town Committee for over thirty years. I was also involved in the Wilton Playshop for many years. I am also a member of the Encore club. I am currently an elected member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and have been on the Board since 2014.