Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: John Gardiner

John Gardiner John Gardiner Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: John Gardiner 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

John Gardiner

Democrat

Zoning Board of Appeals candidate

Wilton

Age: 76

Incumbent: No

Current job: Retired

Education: University of Pennsylvania, BA; Indiana University School of Law, JD.

The most important issue in this election: Fair and consistent application of zoning rules.

Other issues: Transparency.

Family: With my wife, Julia, I have lived in Wilton for over 25 years.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Inland Wetlands Commission (Chairman), Zoning Board of Appeals (Vice Chairman), Planning and Zoning Commission (Secretary), Constable (Twice), Wilton Food Pantry (current volunteer), Stay At Home in Wilton (current volunteer)

Campaign website: (if they have one)