Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: John Gardiner
John Gardiner
Democrat
Zoning Board of Appeals candidate
Wilton
Age: 76
Incumbent: No
Current job: Retired
Education: University of Pennsylvania, BA; Indiana University School of Law, JD.
The most important issue in this election: Fair and consistent application of zoning rules.
Other issues: Transparency.
Family: With my wife, Julia, I have lived in Wilton for over 25 years.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Inland Wetlands Commission (Chairman), Zoning Board of Appeals (Vice Chairman), Planning and Zoning Commission (Secretary), Constable (Twice), Wilton Food Pantry (current volunteer), Stay At Home in Wilton (current volunteer)
