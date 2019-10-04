Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: Anthony Cenatiempo

Anthony Cenatiempo

Republican

Zoning Board of Appeals candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: No

Current job: I am a practicing litigation attorney with an office in Stamford. I have been practicing law in Connecticut since 2005. As an attorney I spend a lot of time analyzing the law and explaining it to my clients. I believe it is essential for a lawyer to present the law in a simple and straightforward manner. I believe it is a core function of a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals to understand our zoning regulations as well as the ramifications of our decisions. As an elected official we must be able to answer any questions an applicant or the public may have during our public hearings in a clear and concise manner.

Family: Three-year resident, married for 3 years.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I have been a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals since the Fall of 2018. I am currently the Vice-Chair of the ZBA.