Wilton Zoning Board Appeals candidate: Monty Du

Mangtao (Monty) Du

Republican

Zoning Board of Appeals candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: No

Current job: Licensed Professional Engineer registered in Connecticut and New York, an Engineering Manager at a Connecticut engineering firm, GeoDesign. Monty’s professional role as a practicing engineer as well as a people manager affords him the ability to resolve issues such as those arising from zoning appeals in an objective but considerate manner.

The most important issue in this election: As an immigrant and naturalized US citizen, Monty cherishes the liberty and freedom offered by this country. He is dedicated to upholding the civic duties and self-governance. He is fully prepared to utilize his rational thinking and practical implementations when exercising his responsibilities as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals. Preserving the rules while helping fellow Wilton residents to ease true hardship will be organic components of his practice as a member of the ZBA.

Family: Five-year resident. Married for 26 years with a son who is currently in Middlebrook Middle School

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: None.