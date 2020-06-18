Wilton YMCA reopens on Saturday

Wilton Y lifeguard Max Thors watches swimmers while they were getting relief from a hot and humid July day last year. The Y’s 50-meter pool will reopen June 20. Wilton Y lifeguard Max Thors watches swimmers while they were getting relief from a hot and humid July day last year. The Y’s 50-meter pool will reopen June 20. Photo: Bryan Haeffele / / Bryanhaeffele.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / / Bryanhaeffele.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Wilton YMCA reopens on Saturday 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WILTON — YMCA members anxious to get back to their fitness routines may do so beginning Saturday, June 20, when the Wilton Family Y reopens its brand new fitness center after being closed for more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will, however, need to make a reservation before heading out to lift weights or jump in the pool.

The Y closed March 11, just three months after taking the wraps off its newly expanded 6,000-square-foot fitness center and locker rooms and new lobby.

The Y’s reopening will occur in phases, with the first phase including the new fitness center; Group X and spin classes in the gymnasium and outside.

Also opening will be the 50-meter pool for lap swimming, swim team, family rec and summer camp; splash pad; paddle tennis; athletic training center for personal training, reformer, and small group training; gymnastics center for team and camp; and Camp Gordyland.

Virtual programming continues for the Y’s special needs programs, diabetes prevention and smoking cessation.

The reopening of the Wilton Family Y, which is a branch of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, is being undertaken with steps developed by the Riverbrook Regional YMCA Reopening Task Force. These steps ensure fitness equipment and areas, aquatic centers, visitor areas and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety, a statement from the Y said.

The Y has also modified policies and programs to allow for safe social/physical distancing practices:

Because building capacity is reduced, members must make a reservation before visiting.

Class sizes will be limited.

Everyone who enters the building will have their temperature taken.

Health screening questions will be asked of those arriving.

Additional hand sanitizing stations have been added and all members must clean all equipment before and after use.

Members should bring their own equipment, a water bottle from home and their own mask.

Masks should be worn as people enter and exit the building, but are not needed for swimming or working out. The fitness center as been set up to allow 12 feet of social distancing and hours are reduced for now to allow more time for cleaning and sanitizing, including fogging and the use of an electrostatic sprayer.

“We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community,” CEO Bob McDowell said. “More importantly, however, our Y has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people — people from all backgrounds who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community.

“We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stayed with us throughout these challenging times,” he said. “You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”

More information is available at wiltonymca.org.