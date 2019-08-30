Wilton YMCA registration opens

Registration for early fall programs at the Wilton Family YMCA on Danbury Road is now open to everyone.

Programs include sports conditioning for teens, personal training, boot camp, Zumba, and yoga.

The gymnastics center offers parent-child classes, as well as programs for preschoolers and kindergartners, rec and team programs.

The Dance Factory offers the Itsy-Bitsy Ballerina class for children 18-months to 3 years, and for those older, there is ballet, tap, hip hop, and acrobatics.

Preschool sports programs include tennis, soccer, T-ball and floor hockey; and youth sports include tennis, basketball, Tae-Kwon Do and martial arts/Tiger karate. There’s also archery and fencing programs for all ages. Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) Program is a competitive program with participants competing in local and national tournaments.

Special Olympics Gymnastics begins training this fall. Friends and Buddies, Roaring 20’s and Basketball Outreach Program (BOP) are designed for those with special abilities.

Evaluations for joining the Wilton Y Wahoos swim team take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Dates, times and fees can all be found online, as well as registration forms, at wiltonymca.org.