Wilton YMCA invites community to launch party

The Wilton Family YMCA is inviting the community to a party on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event at 404 Danbury Road in Wilton will celebrate the dual launch of its annual campaign and its Building New Stories expansion. All community members are invited.

Complimentary food trucks will be on site including Seaside Sliders and the Frosty Bear. Magician Steve Dane will be strolling through the crowd with his magic tricks and there will also be games and a short update on the progress of the renovations.

The Y’s annual campaign raises funds that support its financial aid programs that support one in 10 children, adults and families enrolled in YMCA programs.

Renovation on the building started in February and has seen substantial progress over the last few months including work on the new modernized locker rooms, the addition of three new universal locker rooms, adding the frame for the second-floor fitness center, expanding the lobby, and renovating the new Kids Club babysitting room.

“We’re excited about the construction progress thus far and want to share our excitement with the community at large, members and non-members of our YMCA,” said Robert C.McDowell, CEO of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA. “We appreciate the outstanding work being completed by Turner and our sub-contractors,” he added

“We can’t wait for the building to be completed in the fall of 2019, and we look forward to expanding our impact on strengthening the well-being and health of our community,” he said.

Over the next few months, construction will continue with the new drop-off zone, walking path from the bridge to the main entrance of the YMCA building and a new bubble, pool filtration and water heat exchanger, and moveable bulkdhead for the 50-meter Melissa and Mark Nickel Memorial Pool.

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA serves Wilton, Redding and Norwalk.