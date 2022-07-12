Wilton YMCA gymnasts earn national honors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WILTON — Members of the Wilton’s Riverbrook Regional YMCA girls gymnastics team recently returned to national competition after a two-year hiatus and came home with some hardware to show off their achievements.
The 18-member team had 12 gymnasts medal and five receive top placement, or “All-Around,” for the highest total scores in their age groups at nationals in Toledo, Ohio. The team has athletes from fourth through 11th grade who compete at five different skill levels.