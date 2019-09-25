Wilton Y will host paddle tournament

Denise Girordano and Russ Kohl are the most recent Yo Bigelow winners. Denise Girordano and Russ Kohl are the most recent Yo Bigelow winners. Photo: Contributed Photo / Yo Bigelow Tournament Photo: Contributed Photo / Yo Bigelow Tournament Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton Y will host paddle tournament 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

A paddle tournament honoring the late Yo Bigelow of Wilton takes place Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA and the Wilton Riding Club. The event, which features an afternoon of mixed doubles followed by an evening of celebration, is also a fundraiser for the Y. It is open to players of all levels and other venues to be added based on registrations.

“Yolande ‘Yo’ Bigelow was a Wilton woman who was a driving force in the paddle scene,” said honorary chair Gail Moskow. “She was a wonderful, warm caring person and an outstanding athlete who loved paddle. Unfortunately, she passed away before her time due to a brain tumor.

“Her mother, Jane Muhlenthaler, made a generous contribution in her honor and we built the Yo Bigelow Meeting House and Paddle Hut at the YMCA and established the Yo Bigelow tournament in her honor. The hut is now a gathering place for children’s activities in addition to paddle events. Yo would be so pleased and I am personally thrilled we are keeping this tradition going,” Moskow said.

“Interest in mixed paddle is on the rise, and the Yo Bigelow is the perfect way to help kick off the season,” said Russ Kohl, co-tournament director and a member of the YMCA board.

“The event format is a mixed scrambles, where teams are put together based on ability, as we work to level the playing field. We have a lot of fun and encourage everyone to join us,” he said. “Our paddle complex at the Y, featuring five courts, has become an epicenter for paddle activity in the New York metropolitan area and proceeds from the tournament will support the complex and Yo’s vision of a commitment to multi-generational activity and a facility for all.”

The price of play is $100 per paddle with all participants guaranteed to play at least three matches. The entry fee covers prizes, player gift, beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks during play plus admission to a casual cocktail party featuring an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres at the Riding Club hut during and after the finals.

Non-playing guests are welcome to the finals and cocktail party.

Along with Moskow and Kohl, the co-tournament director is Beth Kohl, committee members are Leslie and Peter Gambee, Pam and Chris Kelly, Xavier Proulx, Bruce Ruehl, Amy and Chris Shay, and Michaele and Pete Taylor.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Riverbrook YMCA’s Platform Tennis Initiative.

Registration and details: paddleplayer.com/2019-yo-bigelow-tournament/. Questions may be directed to Beth Kohl at bkohl827@gmail.com.