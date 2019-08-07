Wilton Y welcomes Himes and Haskell

Congressman Jim Himes, left, listens at Riverbrook Regional YMCA CEO Bob McDowell discusses the Y’s renovation project on Aug. 6. Congressman Jim Himes, left, listens at Riverbrook Regional YMCA CEO Bob McDowell discusses the Y’s renovation project on Aug. 6. Photo: Contributed Photo / Riverbrook Regional YMCA Photo: Contributed Photo / Riverbrook Regional YMCA Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Wilton Y welcomes Himes and Haskell 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

With just a few months to go until construction is completed, Congressman Jim Himes (D-4th) and state Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) toured the Wilton Family YMCA’s $15-million expansion project on Aug. 6.

Wearing hard hats and safety goggles, they learned about the investments being made in the “Building New Stories” renovation and the impact it will have in the communities the Y serves.

During the visit, Bob McDowell, CEO of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA and board members briefed Himes and Haskell on the history of the renovation, which started in February. Progress over the last few months includes the addition of a second floor for an expanded fitness center, framing of the new modernized locker rooms and mechanical rough-in (plumbing, sprinklers, electrical, HVAC) in locker rooms.

Work on the new kids’ club area has started, a new drop-off zone has been defined, and parking lot upgrades have begun. The new entrance has taken shape with steel framing.

In June, the Y invited members of the community to sign a steel beam that was then hoisted in place — complete with a small evergreen — during a topping-off ceremony and celebration.

The YMCA has raised $6.8 million towards its $7.5 million fundraising goal. Himes and Haskell learned that all fundraising dollars are from private individuals, the Y does not receive state or town funding to operate nor for capital projects.

The remaining funds are being financed through the Fairfield County Bank.

“We’re excited about the construction progress thus far and wanted to share our excitement with Congressman Himes and State Senator Haskell as we look towards expanding our impact on strengthening the well-being and health of our community,” said Robert McDowell, CEO of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA. “We look forward to inviting them back to participate in the ribbon cutting in the fall of 2019,” he added.

The YMCA has a target completion date of Thanksgiving.

The Kiwanis Club of Wilton purchased the land for the Y in 1956, and the first phase of the main building was completed in 1972. In the spring of 2015, the Wilton Family YMCA and the Norwalk YMCA merged, forming the Riverbrook Regional YMCA serving the entire city of Norwalk as well as Wilton, Georgetown and Redding. The YMCA’s mission focuses on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility through its varied programs.

Information: wiltonymca.org.