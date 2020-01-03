Wilton Woman’s Club spreads holiday cheer

Helping the Wilton Woman’s Club were, from left, Johnny Bittner, Nathan Partenza, Piper Bittner, Charlotte McCall, Chloe Partenza and Ava Partenza. Helping the Wilton Woman’s Club were, from left, Johnny Bittner, Nathan Partenza, Piper Bittner, Charlotte McCall, Chloe Partenza and Ava Partenza. Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Woman’s Club spreads holiday cheer 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Wilton Woman’s Club, Wilton High School students, and members of the club’s Junior Leadership Program (JLP) came together on Christmas Eve to provide hot meals for residents in Wilton who needed help shopping and cooking for the holidays. Dishes were pre-cooked and delivered to Ogden House, where volunteers assembled and wrapped the meals before distributing them to seniors throughout the community. Village Market helped with food and utensils. Participating in the event were Johnny Bittner, Nathan Partenza, Piper Bittner, Charlotte McCall, Chloe Partenza and Ava Partenza.