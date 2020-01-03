https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-Woman-s-Club-spreads-holiday-cheer-14947720.php
Wilton Woman’s Club spreads holiday cheer
Photo: /
The Wilton Woman’s Club, Wilton High School students, and members of the club’s Junior Leadership Program (JLP) came together on Christmas Eve to provide hot meals for residents in Wilton who needed help shopping and cooking for the holidays. Dishes were pre-cooked and delivered to Ogden House, where volunteers assembled and wrapped the meals before distributing them to seniors throughout the community. Village Market helped with food and utensils. Participating in the event were Johnny Bittner, Nathan Partenza, Piper Bittner, Charlotte McCall, Chloe Partenza and Ava Partenza.
View Comments