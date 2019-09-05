Wilton Woman’s Club plans fall fashion show

From left, Lory Rothstein, Andrea Bates and Amy Foodman are members of the Wilton Woman's Club who will model clothing in the club's fashion show on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at WEPCO.

The Wilton Woman’s Club will kick off its 53rd year with a fashion show on Monday, Sept. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the WEPCO complex, 48 New Canaan Road. The community is invited.

The show will include fall looks from Wilton retailers B Chic, Snappy Gator, Open House and Blue Star Bazaar.

The fashion show event is free for all women, current members, and those interested in learning more or joining the club. Refreshments will be served, and there will be time to meet new friends and mingle with old.

Members of the club will be modeling the latest fall styles from local boutiques, B Chic, Blue Star Bazaar, Open House, and Snappy Gator. On hand for hair touch-ups and makeup will be Janet Montalbano of Let’s Make Up Wilton.

Megan Abrahamsen, owner of Blue Star Bazaar said “Some of the must-have trends and pieces for this fall include animal prints (from leopard to reptile); cozy, plush textures in pullovers and sweaters; long pleated skirts; and faux fur — from jackets to accessories.”

Open House has its take on the season. “This season is all about comfort while still looking stylish,” said Leslie Huegel. “Basic bottoms paired with a new sweater or top will take you from the school pickup line to drinks with friends.”

Erica Malhotra, B Chic’s owner, is excited for jean season, saying “Big this season is the crop flare and the high-waist straight leg in a vintage wash (aka the “Mom” jean). Boot-cut is back, and black-coated jeans are on-trend for evenings out.”

Snappy Gator’s “fall season includes great looks from casual to cocktail and a stylist to help with every detail.”

The club offers women in Wilton an opportunity to become engaged in social activities, networking, and volunteering.

As the year gets underway, new members may get to know one another and the club’s board members over coffee on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at a member’s home. Later in the year, other events will feature a life coach speaker in November, a fall trip, holiday luncheon, a chocolate tasting in February, and a springtime outing.

Service programs include putting together Thanksgiving baskets for Wilton Social Services, delivering hot meals to the homebound for Thanksgiving, preparing December holiday meals for the homebound, coooking lunch for seniors at Ogden House, maintainig the planting’s at the club’s Adopt-a-Spot at Horseshoe Pond and volunteering at the Wilton food pantry and Person-to-Person clothing center in Darien.

The club’s year culminates with its annual Fashion Show Fundraiser in April at Rolling Hills Country Club, which raises money for a different beneficiary each year. Past beneficiaries have included the Norwalk River Valley Trail, Circle of Care, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust’s Save 183 Ridgefield Road project.

In May, the club awards the 2020 Elizabeth Sternad Scholarship, named in honor of the club’s founder, to a Wilton High School senior.

The club also offers a Junior Leadership Program for middle- and high-school-age daughters of members. More information is available at wiltonwomansclub.org.