Wilton Woman’s Club helps with senior holiday tradition

Wilton Woman's Club helps with the annual senior luncheon.

Members of the Wilton Woman’s Club joined forces with Wilton Career Firefighters Local 2233 to celebrate the season with a holiday luncheon for more than 100 seniors living at Ogden House and the surrounding community on Dec. 19.

Wilton firefighters began this tradition in 1985 as a way to thank seniors in the community for their years of support. Student musicians from Middlebrook school performed holiday music.