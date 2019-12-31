  • Wilton Woman’s Club helps with the annual senior luncheon. Photo: Contributed Photo

Members of the Wilton Woman’s Club joined forces with Wilton Career Firefighters Local 2233 to celebrate the season with a holiday luncheon for more than 100 seniors living at Ogden House and the surrounding community on Dec. 19.

Wilton firefighters began this tradition in 1985 as a way to thank seniors in the community for their years of support. Student musicians from Middlebrook school performed holiday music.