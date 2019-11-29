Wilton Woman’s Club brings Thanksgiving to those in need

From left, Madeline Rayment, Piper Bittner, Caitlin Rayment, and Charlotte McCall shop for items for the Thanksgiving dinner basket they assembled to be donated to a Wilton family. The girls are members of the Wilton Woman's Club's Junior Leadership Program.

WILTON — Members of the Wilton Woman’s Club stepped up again this year to provide a make sure that a family in need here had everything they needed for a true Thanksgiving feast.

This year, to create their Thanksgiving basket, club members donated funds to the WWC Junior Leadership Program. Girls from the program then purchased food items from turkey to pumpkin pie and everything in between. The basket was donated to Wilton Social Services.

The club thanks to Devon Rayment, who took the girls shopping and to everyone who donated so generously.

In another annual signature program for the Wilton Woman’s Club to assist Wilton Social Services, members provided hot meals for homebound residents of Wilton.

On Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, club members dropped off fully prepared food dishes at Ogden House. Adults and children volunteered to assemble and wrap the meals there with cellophane and ribbons. Helpers included daughters in the Junior Leadership Program, whose mission is to make community service a part of everyday life for young people in Wilton.

Volunteers then delivered the festive meals to seniors and other people in the community who need a little help cooking at holiday time.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 to serve people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities, giving back through philanthropy, education, and strengthening the bonds between women. Visit wiltonwomansclub.org for information or to join the club.