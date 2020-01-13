Wilton Winter Carnival returns for third year

WILTON — The third Annual Winter Carnival will return to Wilton Center from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, it is sponsored by Fairfield County Bank.

There will be horse-drawn carriage rides; a live ice sculpting demo at the gazebo plus pre-carved sculptures at Village Market, Wilton Library, and Fairfield County Bank and Gregory and Adams; P.C., music live from WEBE 108; a campfire with marshmallows presented by the Wilton Rotary Club; life-size Olaf character for photo ops; kids activities and crafts provided by Little Green Frug and others; kids’ games and treats; plus food trucks including Cousins Maine Lobster, Lucky Dog, Planet Pizza and more.

For adults, there will be non-alcoholic and craft beers, cordial and spirit tastings, including bourbon, whiskey, scotch and warm cocktails. The library will be open with special activities and visitors may warm up next to the fireplace.

New for this year, the first 250 guests will receive a free yowie multifunctional rally wear that may be used as a scarf, bandana, headband, neck warmer, beanie, hair cover and more.

The event is rain, snow or shine.

For more information, call Chamber Executive Director, Debra Hanson or Assistant Director Camille Carriero at 203-762-0567 or email info@wiltonchamber.com.