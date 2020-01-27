Wilton Winter Carnival draws hundreds to town center

WILTON — From Wilton Center to Schenck’s Island, hundreds of people young and old flocked to the third annual Wilton Winter Carnival, presented Sunday, Jan. 26, by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Returning for a third year was the ever-popular horse-and-carriage ride that took guests on a short tour down Old Ridgefield Road, up Godfrey to Hubbard and back to the town green. Also popular were the ride-on mechanical animals, this year a tiger and reindeer.

Among the exhibitors were Outdoor Sports with a big, yellow dome-shaped tent, Wilton Congregational Church, Music on the Hill, Trackside and Wilton Go Green. A craft table presented by Little Green Frug was busy as was the s’mores station manned by Wilton Rotary at Schenck’s Island with its warm campfire.

Adults were able to imbibe at the tasting tables offering alcoholic and non-alcoholic craft beers, cordials and spirits. Also popular was the Shake and Stir bar truck offering a full line of adult beverages.

Music was provided by WEBE 108.

Many carnival-goers sported the blue yowie headcovers that were given away at the event sponsored by Fairfield County Bank.