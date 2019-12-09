Wilton Wine Shoppe re-opens

Wilton resident Robert Hall has re-opened the Wilton Wine Shoppe at 203 Danbury Road in Wilton.

A local wine shop which had closed is now open for business again. Robert Hall of Wilton took over ownership of the Wilton Wine Shoppe and re-opened it on Friday, Nov. 22.

Hall also owns New Cannan Wine Merchants, and thought the spot in Wilton would be good for another store.

“We offer a great selection of wine, liquors, and craft beers, along with excellent customer service and competive pricing,” he said.

Hall is a veteran in the food and beverage business and has owned New Canaan Wine Merchants for the past year and a half.

The Wilton Wine Shoppe’s address is 203 Danbury Road. It has a new phone number — 203-529-3298. Hall said he is working on new Instagram and Facebook pages for the shop.