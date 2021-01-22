Skip to main content
News

Wilton Weir Farm Art Alliance series episode 5 premiering

Staff
People recently walk in Weir Farm in Wilton, Connecticut. Episode 5 of the national historic site's

People recently walk in Weir Farm in Wilton, Connecticut. Episode 5 of the national historic site’s “Weir Farm Artist-In-Residence Reflections: Creating During the Pandemic” series premieres virtually on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., and features the alliance’s 2019 Artist-In-Residence Alissa Siegal.

Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media

Episode 5 of the Weir Farm Art Alliance’s “Weir Farm Artist-In-Residence Reflections: Creating During the Pandemic” series featuring the alliance’s 2019 Artist-In-Residence Alissa Siegal premieres on Friday, January, 22, 2021, at 11 a.m.

The alliance is joined by an Artist-In-Residence Alumni where they reflect on their experiences while in residence, how the residency has influenced their work since their time at the Weir Farm National Historic Site, which is located at 735 Nod Hill Road in Wilton, and how they have responded to the current coronavirus pandemic.

For ease of access, there are multiple ways in which to watch this series at the following links:

-The Weir Farm Alliance’s website at: https://www.weirfarmartalliance.org/air-reflections.html

-The alliance’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIe9VqRRY-Q

-The alliance’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/weirfarmartalliance/posts/3647271785338101, and, or

-The alliance’s Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/weirfarmartalliance/channel/

The alliance invites people to subscribe to their YouTube channel to receive notifications when new videos are uploaded, and follow the alliance on their Facebook page, and Instagram account for daily art inspiration.

Another episode will be ready Friday, January 29, 2021, and more coming in February.

“We hope you enjoy these insightful conversations with AIR Alumni!” the alliance said in a statement.