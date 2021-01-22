Wilton Weir Farm Art Alliance series episode 5 premiering

Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media

Episode 5 of the Weir Farm Art Alliance’s “Weir Farm Artist-In-Residence Reflections: Creating During the Pandemic” series featuring the alliance’s 2019 Artist-In-Residence Alissa Siegal premieres on Friday, January, 22, 2021, at 11 a.m.

The alliance is joined by an Artist-In-Residence Alumni where they reflect on their experiences while in residence, how the residency has influenced their work since their time at the Weir Farm National Historic Site, which is located at 735 Nod Hill Road in Wilton, and how they have responded to the current coronavirus pandemic.