Each year, when reds and oranges start vanquishing the green hues of summer, there’s always one thought on my mind: it’s almost Halloween. There’s something about the cool, crisp air of the night that I love, my costume acting as a warm and cozy blanket against the autumn breeze. Halloween has always felt magical to me, and although my excitement for each upcoming spooky season has been slowly but surely dwindling with every passing year, I’d be lying if I were to say that Oct. 31 still didn’t have a special place in my heart.

I still vividly remember elementary school Halloween traditions, such as Miller-Driscoll’s pumpkin carving night and Cider Mill’s parade around the bus loop, and I don’t believe that the memories associated with these events will be escaping me anytime soon. Halloween is a big deal in Wilton when you’re young, and so the entire community truly goes out of its way to make it a one-of-a-kind experience. From welcoming scarecrows seasonally making their way around town to goofy jack-o’-lanterns popping up around neighborhoods, there is no deficiency of spooky season spirit in Wilton.

However, as I got older, I began to notice that more and more of my peers were losing interest in Halloween. Admittedly, even I had made a few attempts to give up on trick-or-treating, the only thing preventing me from saying that I was “too old” for Halloween being my younger sister. Though with every year I kept feeling more ridiculous going out at night costumed and begging adults for candy, I can’t say that I regret these moments. As uncomfortable as it might have sometimes felt passing by groups of giggling children half my height, I’m glad that I was able to make the most out of each Halloween I’ve lived through in Wilton.

I know that I won’t be trick-or-treating forever, with last year potentially being my final time doing this, so it’s a relief to know that I still have such a diverse assortment of memories from throughout my life celebrating Halloween. While I’m sure that I’ll forever associate Halloween with ghosts, hayrides, and pumpkin spice lattes, the anticipation I’ve felt while waiting for a Wiltonian to open their door, enthusiastically comment on the scariness of my costume, and dump handfuls of candy into my bag will always first come to mind. Regardless of wherever I end up as an adult, I hope to bring some of Wilton’s Halloween spirit with me.

Although this Halloween certainly will be like no other, I encourage everyone to still embrace the Halloween spirit. While fewer adorably-frightening pumpkins will be emerging on people’s front porches and fewer candy-induced stomachaches will be endured this month, I know that I certainly will still be trying to make the most out of spooky season. And remember, even if you can’t give treats this year, a trick or two surely couldn’t hurt…

Justin Rosenthal is a senior at Wilton High School. He shares this column with three classmates.