I honestly cannot believe how fast 2019 has passed by. Like my fellow classmates, the majority of us spent countless hours since the first of the year studying for SATs or ACTs, AP exams and subject tests, touring college campuses, lining up and working part-time and summer jobs, writing college essays, applying to colleges, and of course, staying on top of our school work which never seems to let up. To say the year has been stressful is an understatement.

In reflecting back on the year, the time since Nov. 1 when you hit the send button on most, if not all, of your college applications is the most nerve-racking time. Will a school want me? Will the school that accepts me be the one that I want? Will my first choice defer me or outright reject me? Will my dreams be crushed? The answer to this last question is an emphatic NO. My dreams will not be crushed because a new year is upon us and with it brings new resolutions, adventures, experiences, and challenges. Like the old adage, I am a “glass half full” kind of guy.

Many of us will make and break our New Year’s resolutions. If I say I will be a scratch golfer before the end of 2020, I will fail in my resolution. It is simply not the least bit realistic. If I say I will set a goal of a 3.5 GPA in my first semester in college, then we are talking about something I can achieve. But 2020 is not about making and keeping resolutions for me. It is all I have to look forward to.

I will graduate high school on the same day I turn 18. I will leave for my freshman year of college and maybe I am wearing a pair of rose-colored glasses right now, but I do believe that college will be the most amazing four years. I am looking forward to my senior internship in finance, my weekend at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, senior skip day, my upcoming family vacations, and watching my beloved Brooklyn Nets make it to the playoffs. Hey, a guy can dream, can’t he? I feel like I have spent so much time worrying about 2019 and what 2020 will bring that now that the new year is here, I want to slow down and enjoy it. I guess you could say that is my New Year’s resolution.

This year will be my final few months living under my parent’s roof full-time. The thought is both exciting and sad. It is again a reason that I want to slow down and appreciate my time left in Wilton. I am no longer concerned with the unknowns; specifically, where will I attend college. I am focused on the here and now for at least the next few months. I hope some of you will do the same. It seems like a good way to start the New Year.

Zachary Sherman is a senior at Wilton High School.

He shares this column with three classmates.