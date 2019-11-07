Wilton Warrior Words — Pumpkin to talk about

Wait! Before you start roasting your chestnuts and decking your halls, let’s all take a moment to fully honor the end of the Halloween season. It’s frighteningly easy in our eager and consumerist society to rush heedlessly from one holiday to the next, but something has come to my attention: Halloween is evolving.

No one anticipated this phenomenon, but it has permeated our beloved spooky season with its puns and obscure TV references. Gone are the days when ghosts and witches were the typical yearly costumes. We have supplemented our werewolves and vampires with pop culture allusions, celebrities, and double entendres. “What happened to our holiday?” you may ask. The world, my friends, has gotten funnier.

Just two years ago, on Oct. 31, my older brother traipsed the halls of WHS in his top hat, cane, and the words “one percent” plastered across his forehead. Though he bore a striking resemblance to the monopoly man, his witty political commentary earned many-a-chuckle from passing students. Last year, a girl in royal garb adorned herself with plush animals, and upon my inquiry, readily and excitedly explained that she was “reigning cats and dogs”. Needless to say, I was very pleased. It appears as though today’s society is becoming exponentially more clever, and consequently more ridiculous.

Personally, I welcome this new evolution since it indulges my deep and juvenile love of puns, but I acknowledge those who fear that Halloween is surrendering its “spookiness” for something less intimidating. I would argue, however, that the more eerie holiday traditions are alive and well. Pranks, horror films, scary costumes, and haunted houses remain essential to the occasion and can be easily sought out by those who can willingly (and eagerly) stomach them. Sure, some people are more inclined to dress up as a traffic cone rather than a zombie, but the holiday has merely broadened, not restricted, the scope of its traditions.

To be frank, Halloween was bound to change, as all things inevitably are. After all, the Celts’ earliest “Halloween” traditions were nothing like those practiced today, and considering the alarming rate at which our culture evolves, these developments are fairly predictable. We have altered our customs to accommodate the ebb and flow of pop culture, which, in many ways, is something to celebrate. We have scrawled a sort of generational “I was here” across the bathroom mirror of holidays.

So, to last week’s unicorns, pineapples and inflatable sumo wrestlers, I salute you, for although Halloween has lost some of its original spook-factor, change is generally a good thing. You’re allowed to be funny on Oct. 31. Now, if you must, return to your hot cocoa, light some candles, and unpause Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.” I won’t keep you any longer.

Niamh McCarthy is a senior at Wilton High School. She shares this column with three classmates.