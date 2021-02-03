Wilton Warrior Words: Long live dead languages

Hearst Connecticut Media

As soon as I stepped into his classroom on my first day of high school, my Latin--and eventually Ancient Greek--teacher’s love for the classics swept over me like a tidal wave. I cannot overstate how grateful I am to have the opportunity to learn these languages in Wilton. It is common knowledge that Latin and Ancient Greek are dead languages, but, unfortunately, they are dying school subjects, too. In addition to fewer and fewer schools around the country offering courses in these languages, fewer and fewer students in Wilton are actually taking advantage of this unique opportunity. If, during my freshman year, I were asked why I decided to take Latin, I would have admittedly said that I was just tired of learning French and wanted to start anew with a different language. If I were now asked why I continued taking Latin and even decided to also learn Ancient Greek, however, I would have a much different answer.

Over the past few years, I have been asked countless times why I bother learning languages that are no longer in use. Though these languages may be dead, there most definitely is a reason as to why the works of distinguished authors such as Virgil, Ovid, and Homer are still celebrated today, and the idea that humans universally are still moved by their stories is truly exciting. As callous as Latin and Ancient Greek may sometimes be with their seemingly endless amounts of participles and declensions, translating these languages only seems to increase my thirst for knowledge. There’s so much I have yet to learn about the classics, and as an individual who personally enjoys writing and storytelling, I absolutely love picking apart legendary epics and myths in an attempt to better understand what makes these stories so compelling.