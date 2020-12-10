Wilton Warrior Words: Farewell, Wilton Soccer

Dear Soccer,
My earliest memories of you remain grounded in half-eaten orange slices at halftime and cold autumn days at the youth fields, sporting a reversible Wilton pinny that was far too large while oftentimes kicking the ball towards the wrong goal. For the past 16 years, you have been my life (except during a brief hiatus in first grade, when I quit because I hated the feeling of wearing shin guards). While I can assume that I had no idea what I was doing on the field, I knew that I had a blast doing it.