Dear Wilton,

I cannot believe that this is my last Warrior Words article. It really is true that “time flies.” For my final goodbye, I am looking at the big picture from kindergarten until now. Whether COVID-19 had hit or not, high school was going to come to an end in a few short weeks and this chapter in my life was going to be over.

Although I have no assurances at this moment that my college will open in the fall, I do know that I will never return to class at Wilton High School. I remember being so excited at the end of second grade, fifth grade, and most especially eighth grade to move on to the next school. It’s funny how I thought that the Middlebrook graduation was long and silly at the time. Ironically, it may be the only formal graduation I will ever have in Wilton. I now understand how your perspective can change depending on your circumstances.

Wilton was a nice place to grow up. I have come to learn and appreciate that nice is good. Truthfully, it is hard to find perfection in life assuming it even exists. Perfection is a very subjective idea. Wilton has taught me what it means to live in a community. I am not sure I would have learned that if my parents had stayed in New York City. I am in awe of residents who have stepped up in Wilton to make masks, collect donations to support our local restaurants, feed our first responders, and raise funds for food banks and local charities. Of course, I cannot forget our teachers, administrators, and staff in the school district. Online learning may not be perfect, but as I said, who’s to say what is. The point is, I am fortunate to have grown up in such a great town.

Leonardo da Vinci once said that “to develop a complete mind: study the science of art; study the art of science. Learn how to see. Realize that everything connects to everything else.” As a soon-to-be Wilton graduate, I can say that my holistic, well-rounded Wilton education will serve me well for the rest of my life and I am thankful for that. I know in time I will only remember a handful of my teachers, but it will be because you made an impact on me. Some advocated for me. Some inspired me. Some made me angry and proved to be some of the best teachers I ever had. To those whose buttons I may have pushed, thank you for pushing back. I needed that.

I did not think my run in Wilton would end like this. I thought I’d umpire one final season of Little League baseball, perform my final show for Kids on the Block, complete my senior internship, and of course, walk up to receive my diploma with all my classmates. Life instead decided to throw us all a curveball. I say grab it, run with it, and see where it takes you.

Until we meet again,

Zach Sherman